TD Private Client Wealth LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $223.35 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $233.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

