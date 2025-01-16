AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after buying an additional 10,729,706 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,255 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,087.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,712,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,983 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,310.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,853,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,593 shares during the period. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $57.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

