Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 656 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 364.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,628,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,988 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 135,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 51,809 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,072,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,561,000 after purchasing an additional 200,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 4,762,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,639,000 after purchasing an additional 278,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

