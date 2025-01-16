Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 268.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.