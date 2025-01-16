Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.36 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 339.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 851.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,401.8% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 950.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,151,000 after buying an additional 252,420 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 969.5% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average is $81.22.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.77%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

