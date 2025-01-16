Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,906 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 76.2% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $192.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.53.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.02 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.12 and its 200 day moving average is $168.80.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

