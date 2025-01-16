Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,385,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 267,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.47 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

