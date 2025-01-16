J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $192.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In related news, CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $1,100,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,976.08. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,275. The trade was a 10.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock worth $2,136,277 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,374,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,944,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,685,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,611,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,416,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $186.55 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

