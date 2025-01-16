Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $382.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $377.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.14. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $284.84 and a fifty-two week high of $402.25. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

