Wedmont Private Capital Buys 2,108 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,069 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $2,381,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 844,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $3,454,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,797,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after buying an additional 55,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.76.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,662.92. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,699 shares of company stock valued at $757,356. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.