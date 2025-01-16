180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,151 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sentry LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.06. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.