Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $183.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.36 and its 200 day moving average is $185.45. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $145.75 and a 12-month high of $210.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.95.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

