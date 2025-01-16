Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,474 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 6.4% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Shell by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,125,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,116,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,282,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,405,000 after purchasing an additional 422,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 26.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 52,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

SHEL stock opened at $66.39 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average is $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $204.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

