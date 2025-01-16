Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth $45,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $361.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.91. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $395.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

In other AON news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.87.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

