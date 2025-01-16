General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 61.5% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Down 0.8 %

GIS opened at $58.32 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.11.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,054.08. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,007.58. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

