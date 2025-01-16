Wedmont Private Capital Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in 3M were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 118.6% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.6 %

MMM opened at $138.07 on Thursday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $75.40 and a fifty-two week high of $141.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.90 and its 200 day moving average is $127.12.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. 3M’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Melius raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

