Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDS. UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.46.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $453.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $481.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.02.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

