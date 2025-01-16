Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Haleon by 2,029.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Haleon by 3,470.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

