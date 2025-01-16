Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 342,723.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after buying an additional 233,052 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,322,600,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $155,427,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 106.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $125,615,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $4,829.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5,057.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4,363.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,987.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

