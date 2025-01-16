Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 16,731 Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovex International during the third quarter worth $2,383,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Innovex International during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Innovex International in the 3rd quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovex International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,261,000.
Innovex International Stock Performance
Innovex International stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.87. Innovex International, Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $25.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Innovex International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.
Innovex International Profile
Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc designs, manufactures and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc, formerly known as Dril-Quip, is based in HOUSTON.
