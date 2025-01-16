Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 16,731 Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovex International during the third quarter worth $2,383,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Innovex International during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Innovex International in the 3rd quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovex International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,261,000.

Innovex International Stock Performance

Innovex International stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.87. Innovex International, Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $25.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Innovex International news, CFO Kendal Reed bought 3,765 shares of Innovex International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $49,999.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,160.96. This trade represents a 2.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Innovex International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Innovex International Profile

Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc designs, manufactures and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc, formerly known as Dril-Quip, is based in HOUSTON.

