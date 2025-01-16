Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 355 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen downgraded TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 target price (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $57.86 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average is $63.77.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

