Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 108.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 146,613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,528 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,725,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,676,000 after buying an additional 2,752,315 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,156,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,639,000 after buying an additional 304,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after buying an additional 7,207,571 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,239 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SCHF stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

