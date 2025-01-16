Claro Advisors LLC Invests $260,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,105,000 after acquiring an additional 464,821 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $47,244,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $51,922,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,488,000 after buying an additional 252,581 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,153,000 after buying an additional 177,104 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $183.40 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $145.75 and a 52 week high of $210.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.45. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Bank of America downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.95.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

