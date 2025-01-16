Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 816 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of ASML by 5,448.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in ASML by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $955.50.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $726.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $702.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $801.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.