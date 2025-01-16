Analysts Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Price Target at $23.75

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUN. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

NYSE HUN opened at $17.35 on Monday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.93%.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $432,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 54.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,415,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,344 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,113 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $27,045,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 295.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 722,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 539,990 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 45.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,213,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,634,000 after buying an additional 376,423 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

