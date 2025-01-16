Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $307.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $337.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

