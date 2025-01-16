KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) Issues Press Release on Preliminary Financial Results

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. recently disclosed its financial standing for the fiscal quarter and year closing on December 31, 2024, through a press release on January 13, 2025. The preliminary financial outcomes mentioned in the announcement are based on the Company’s current estimations for the specified periods and are subject to alterations post the finishing of closing and review procedures.

Get alerts:

The press release included information regarding certain financial metrics, shedding light on the company’s financial performance during the mentioned periods. KORU Medical Systems highlighted that the details presented in the announcement are provisional and not “filed” as per Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or incorporated by reference into any filings made by the Company under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act unless specifically referenced.

Additionally, on the same day, January 13, 2025, KORU Medical Systems also made public an investor presentation via its investor relations website. This presentation, marked as Exhibit 99.2 in the Current Report on Form 8-K, is anticipated to be utilized in interactions with investors, analysts, and other stakeholders, potentially subject to modifications.

This proactive transparency regarding its financial position and operations signifies KORU Medical Systems’ commitment to providing information to its stakeholders in a timely and accessible manner. Investors and market analysts may find this data crucial for evaluating the company’s performance and strategizing their positions accordingly.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read KORU Medical Systems’s 8K filing here.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

Featured Articles