KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) Issues Press Release on Preliminary Financial Results

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. recently disclosed its financial standing for the fiscal quarter and year closing on December 31, 2024, through a press release on January 13, 2025. The preliminary financial outcomes mentioned in the announcement are based on the Company’s current estimations for the specified periods and are subject to alterations post the finishing of closing and review procedures.
The press release included information regarding certain financial metrics, shedding light on the company’s financial performance during the mentioned periods. KORU Medical Systems highlighted that the details presented in the announcement are provisional and not “filed” as per Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or incorporated by reference into any filings made by the Company under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act unless specifically referenced.
This proactive transparency regarding its financial position and operations signifies KORU Medical Systems’ commitment to providing information to its stakeholders in a timely and accessible manner. Investors and market analysts may find this data crucial for evaluating the company’s performance and strategizing their positions accordingly.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.
KORU Medical Systems Company Profile
KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
