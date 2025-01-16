180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 100.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 944,709 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $2,535,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Unity Software by 2,665.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 342,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 330,088 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Unity Software by 637.9% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 88,955 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unity Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Unity Software from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Unity Software from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Unity Software Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of U opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.32. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,248,146 shares in the company, valued at $74,427,517.92. This trade represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $67,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,394,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,084,880.65. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 763,125 shares of company stock valued at $17,491,339. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

