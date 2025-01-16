180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,504,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,789,000 after acquiring an additional 357,907 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,969,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,960,000 after acquiring an additional 220,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,229,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,593,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,054,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,300,000 after buying an additional 442,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $317,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,128.72. The trade was a 15.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $51,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,072.54. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,342 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.2 %

ALK stock opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALK

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.