AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 4,325 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.12% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,422.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 75,920 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 27.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 143,447 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXP opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

