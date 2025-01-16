FNY Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 200,008 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 758,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 91,726 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $227,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $30,012.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,638 shares in the company, valued at $11,086,912.72. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,248,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,427,517.92. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 763,125 shares of company stock valued at $17,491,339. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Unity Software from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

