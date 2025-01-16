AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $596,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.11 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

