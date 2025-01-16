Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.71.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $197.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $155.46 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

