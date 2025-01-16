FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the third quarter worth $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TEM opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Tempus AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 620 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $25,922.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,248.14. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 395,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $16,999,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,164,449 shares in the company, valued at $694,263,084.55. This represents a 2.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 865,041 shares of company stock worth $35,917,673.

TEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.36.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

