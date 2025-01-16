Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 380.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,154,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,655 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 138,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 187,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the second quarter worth $11,903,000.

NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $31.45 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $32.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

