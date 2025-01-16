Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $467,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,394 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after buying an additional 602,786 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,448,426,000 after buying an additional 590,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,473,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $324,960,000 after acquiring an additional 397,345 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total transaction of $2,561,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,300. This represents a 71.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,200 shares of company stock worth $37,407,303 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $214.20 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $248.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.91. The company has a market cap of $248.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.