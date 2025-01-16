AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $574,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 132,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 139,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 26,174 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 258.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 75,811 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 14.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 360,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 44,557 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,109 shares in the company, valued at $333,606.72. This trade represents a 49.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $22.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

