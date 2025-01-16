FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,519,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,445,000 after purchasing an additional 253,708 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 99,115 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 392.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 248,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,722,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,175,000 after acquiring an additional 102,380 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Regions Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NYSE:RF opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

