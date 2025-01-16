Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PSEP opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

