Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Arcosa by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Price Performance

NYSE ACA opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.76. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.75 and a 12 month high of $113.43.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACA

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.