AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MOH opened at $286.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.69 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.18.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

