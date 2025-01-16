AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 72,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 350,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 198,552 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
IGSB stock opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $52.74.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
