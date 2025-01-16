Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $540,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDEC. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PDEC opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $847.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

