AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,742 shares of company stock valued at $131,030,268 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 2.4 %

NFLX stock opened at $848.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $362.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.26 and a 12 month high of $941.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $881.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $755.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,065.00 to $1,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.