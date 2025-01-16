AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 30 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 175.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $376.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.60.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $386.40 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $392.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

