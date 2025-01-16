AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 124 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,305 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 356.8% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $362.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 709.86, a P/E/G ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the transaction, the president now owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,655,968.83. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,351 shares of company stock valued at $37,515,473. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

