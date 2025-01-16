Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 112.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.93.

Shares of DPZ opened at $413.93 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $441.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

