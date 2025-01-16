Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 688 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Exelon by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Exelon by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Exelon by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.