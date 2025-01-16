Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5,270.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 300.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 24.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 480.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

