Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 112.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,706 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.67 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

